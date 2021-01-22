MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 10.9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was up 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $582.50 and last traded at $577.03. Approximately 1,130,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,350,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $520.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,583.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

