Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.