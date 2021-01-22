Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

MCHP stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

