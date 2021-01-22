Michelle Stacy Sells 1,000 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IRBT stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $99.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.
