Michelle Stacy Sells 1,000 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $99.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 12.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.