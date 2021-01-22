MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE MGP opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,022,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,069,000 after acquiring an additional 624,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $69,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,560,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

