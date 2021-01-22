MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.
MGEE opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MGE Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 422.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
