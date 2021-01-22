MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

MGEE opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MGE Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 422.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

