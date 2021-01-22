Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

NYSE MCB traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 44,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,674. The firm has a market cap of $316.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

MCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

