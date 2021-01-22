Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Shares of MCB stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. 44,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $51.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

