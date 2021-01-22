Metronome Market Capitalization Tops $22.27 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $22.27 million and approximately $53,786.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00005848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,713,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,379,621 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

