Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

WFC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

