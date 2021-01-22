Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $282.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

