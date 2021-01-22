Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

