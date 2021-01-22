Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $37.96 on Friday. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.