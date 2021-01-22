Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 476,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

