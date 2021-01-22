Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,675,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the period.

Shares of XRT opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

