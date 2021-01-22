Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,545 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,422,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 149,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 80,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 78,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 74,156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

