Meridian Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.99. 26,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,535. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.