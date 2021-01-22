Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $100,537.50 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $101,862.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. 272,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

