MenaPay Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $49,052.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00061111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00567651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03819693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

