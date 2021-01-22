Meme Price Reaches $402.82 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $402.82 or 0.01290923 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00318615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00031628 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003737 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

