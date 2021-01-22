Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Megaport stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Megaport has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $12.89.
Megaport Company Profile
