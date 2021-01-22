Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.18. Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 783,706 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$54.93 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

