Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

MDT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.03. 89,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

