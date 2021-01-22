Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $159.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.26. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares in the company, valued at $908,592,893.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

