Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,572,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 786,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

