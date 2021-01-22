mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.00

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $14.83. mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 57,214 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.47 million and a PE ratio of -22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

