McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 350.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $3,355,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,872.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

