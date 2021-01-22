McDonald’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $213.53. 2,620,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

