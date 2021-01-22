MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) (LON:MCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) (LON:MCM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.01. MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.91. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.