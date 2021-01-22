Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.
