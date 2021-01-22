Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) vs. Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Head to Head Review

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Global Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.67 billion 1.87 $109.00 million ($2.10) -24.32 Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies 23.17% -12.49% -2.18% Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxar Technologies and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $31.88, suggesting a potential downside of 37.60%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Global Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services. This segment serves to the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, and civil agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space and ground based infrastructure, robotics, components, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; space platforms for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based and airborne remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and commercial satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD dietary products and nutritional supplements in the United States. It offers hemp related, health and wellness, and consumable products. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.