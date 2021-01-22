Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 12,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 48,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

