Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55.

On Thursday, December 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,270,425.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,461,076.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $3,516,081.20.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. 2,967,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.87 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,697,000. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.