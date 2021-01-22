Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.64

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and traded as high as $70.95. Marubeni shares last traded at $70.46, with a volume of 4,594 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

