Maro (MARO) Price Reaches $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Maro has a market cap of $10.06 million and $1.28 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00573270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.95 or 0.04226992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 922,604,436 coins and its circulating supply is 465,579,280 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

