Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) Trading Down 0.3%

Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02). Approximately 110,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 54,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe plc (MRL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £369.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,046.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 549.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

