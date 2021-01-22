Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) Trading Down 0.3%

Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02). Approximately 110,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 54,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe plc (MRL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £369.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,046.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 549.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

Marlowe plc (MRL.L) Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

