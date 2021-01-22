MarketAxess’ (MKTX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $514.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.50. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

