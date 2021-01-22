Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 6.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.20. 752,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 867,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.