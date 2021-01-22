Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.34

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $600,039.00. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

