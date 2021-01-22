MANTRA DAO Price Hits $0.0850 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

