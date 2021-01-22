Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,096 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $209.93.

