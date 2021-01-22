Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 40,630 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

