Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $131,441,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

