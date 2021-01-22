Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $5,218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

VTV stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

