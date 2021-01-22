Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $12 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

