Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

NUE stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

