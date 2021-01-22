Manna (MANNA) Trading 87.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 87.5% higher against the dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,204.36 or 0.98627562 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,943,653 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,981 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

