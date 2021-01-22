Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $5.45. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 47,031 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Manitex International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

