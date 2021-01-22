Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.07. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 13,931 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$202.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

