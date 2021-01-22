MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,586,000 after buying an additional 562,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 732,200 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,905 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $7,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.